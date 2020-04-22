Iowa teens arrested for destruction of stolen pickup, other thefts

SUTHERLAND, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Iowa teens have been released from jail following their arrest for the theft of three vehicles, including the destruction of a pickup.

Mark Jay Steiner Jr., 18, of Sutherland and Shane Michael Brown, 18, of Paullina, were arrested as a result of an investigation for the theft and arson of a 2006 GMC pickup that was stolen the night of April 7.

Police said the pickup had been set on fire before being recovered April 9 at approximately 5:17 a.m. southwest of Calumet. The vehicle was a total loss.

A second vehicle, a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser was stolen April 8 at 2:35 a.m. in Sutherland. Police said the vehicle was driven about 30 miles and returned.

The sheriff’s office received a report of the theft of a motorcycle that was taken from a farm place north of Sutherland April 12. The motorcycle was recovered April 15 by O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Police determined Steiner and Brown were involved with the theft of all three vehicles.

Steiner and Brown were charged with first-degree theft, second-degree arson, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and trespass-injury or damage greater than $300.

Both were booked into the O’Brien County Jail and were released after their initial appearance.

