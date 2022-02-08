POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced the recipient of the 2022 Iowa STEM Teacher Award.

The award was given to Susan Oehlertz, a K-12 Technology Integrationist and Computer Science teacher at Pocahontas Area Community School (PAC) in Pocahontas.

According to the release from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, Oehlertz’s nomination for the award was submitted by a colleague and was described as a driving force behind PAC’s application for the Computer Science is Elementary project from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

PAC was awarded $50,000 to transform computer science education at Pocahontas Elementary School. The award has allowed the school to purchase computer science and robotics resources that give students hands-on experience.

The release described Oehlertz position with PAC as teaching computer science to all grade levels, focusing on how the lessons connect to STEM careers. She also works closely with other PAC educators to integrate computer science with other subjects. Her lessons have combined computer science and robotics with mathematics, natural science, engineering, and language to engage the students. She also advocated for a Makerspace room at the school, where she leads monthly STEM challenges.

Oehlertz will receive $1,500 to use for her classroom and $1,500 for personal use as the recipient of the 2022 Iowa STEM Teacher Award. She has received her award and a small celebration at her school will be honored later, along with her fellow recipients. There will be a recognition ceremony during STEM Day at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, August 21.

The award is given to six educators each year who go above and beyond to inspire student interest and awareness of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The release indicated the award has been given each year for the last 8 years to one full-time, licensed PreK-12 teacher from each of the 6 STEM regions in Iowa.

Each recipient is honored for their efforts to bring enthusiasm and inspire a passion for STEM that goes beyond the classroom and helps prepare students for their futures, according to the release.