Iowa tax refunds to be delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowans are being asked to be patient while waiting for this year’s state tax refund.

The Iowa Department of Revenue says Iowans can expect an average of a 30 to 45-day time frame for any refunds to be issued after a return is filed.

There have been significant delays in state refunds in previous years, with some people waiting up to eight weeks.

The delays started after 2016 when the Iowa Department of Revenue increased security after receiving more than 10,000 fraudulent tax returns.

Iowa income tax returns are due on April 30.

