Iowa Supreme Court says Lee Christensen will not get new trial

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Supreme announced that Lee Christensen will not get a new trial.

Lee Christensen, who was 18-years-old at the time, is accused of killing Thomas Bortvit, 19, in June 2015. He was charged with second-degree murder. A jury trial found him guilty in 2016.

Christensen’s counsel had challenged his conviction of second-degree murder following a jury trial. They argued the district court in Emmet County had erred in three ways; jury misconduct, prosecutorial misconduct and jury bias.

The Court of Appeals reversed the district court’s decision based on the juror misconduct and demanded a new trial.

The Iowa Supreme Court agreed with the district court’s judgment and vacated the court of appeals decision.

All justices agreed in the opinion.