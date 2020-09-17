Iowa Supreme Court denies to hear appeal in lawsuit over Woodbury County absentee ballot request forms

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Supreme Court has denied hearing an appeal of the lawsuit over Woodbury County absentee ballot request forms.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said Thursday that the denial essentially affirms Judge Tott’s district court order filed August 28, which agreed to a temporary injunction order. More than 15,000 prepopulated absentee ballot request forms the auditor’s office had received were invalidated by the order.

Gills said the appeal was not funded with taxpayer dollars.

Voter who already submitted one of the invalidated forms will receive a notification with a blank absentee form along with a postage paid envelope to resubmit their request from.

Absentee ballots will start to arrive after October 5, which also is the first day early in-person absentee voting starts. That will take place at the Long Lines Family Rec Center at 401 Gordon Drive in downtown Sioux City.

Working with the Sioux Community School District and the City of Sioux City, the auditor’s office is trying to secure polling places so that all forty-four precincts in Woodbury County will be open on Election Day.

Anyone wanting to serve as a precinct election official should contact the Auditor’s Office at 712-279-6465.

The Auditor’s Office is encouraging voters to participate in the election in the manner the voter feels safe and secure to cast.

Gill is holding a news conference later Thursday at 1 p.m.