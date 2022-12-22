SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Christmas just three days away and people ready to hit the road to celebrate Christmas with family Siouxland drivers are being reminded to use extra caution blowing snow and an increase in traffic posing added challenges.

According to AAA, an estimated 102 million Americans are expected to travel by car between December 23 and January 2. The increase in drivers, combined with ongoing winter weather, means drivers need to plan extra time getting to their holiday destination.

The Iowa State Patrol advises travelers to check weather and road conditions before hitting the road. Troopers will be out to help stranded motorists and enforce traffic laws.

“You’re going to see state patrol it’s going to be out there along with the local law enforcement, obviously people will be going from house to house either partaking in extra food if it’s alcohol or anything like that we want to make sure they get a designated driver,” said Iowa State Trooper Karey Yaneff. “Our job is here to make sure that people are driving safely and making sure that they are using good habits in order to get house to house because the ultimate goal is to make sure the people are safe and having a good time.”

According to AAA, the worst time to travel during the next week is between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and between 2 and 6 p.m. on Monday. That’s when most people hit the road heading to and from holiday destinations.