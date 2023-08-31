SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Labor Day Weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for traveling.

While TSA is expecting more than 14,000,000 people at the airports, here in Siouxland, the Iowa State Patrol is ready for people taking to the road to travel.

Trooper Karey Yaneff said the State of Iowa has averaged seven deaths over Labor Day Weekend back to 2017.

“Of those times, probably over 30% of those were alcohol or drug-related fatality crashes, so for this three-day weekend, we want everybody to be responsible and just make sure they’re taking the necessary steps to make sure that they’re safe,” Yaneff said.

Yaneff said 250 fatalities have occurred across the state this year.

If Siouxlanders see anyone driving recklessly on the roads this weekend, you are encouraged to report it.