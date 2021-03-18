Iowa State Patrol reports 146 citations issued during St. Patrick’s Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Law enforcement agencies in Siouxland said the combined effort to keep the roads safe during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations was a major success.

In a report from the Iowa State Patrol, there were 146 total citations given out Wednesday, four of those being OWI’s.

Trooper John Farley said that’s a surprisingly low number.

“To say the project that we had for the evening of St. Patrick’s Day was a success, would be an understatement. Even though there was four OWI arrests last night, we really expected to see more and that’s a success,” said Farley.

33 of the total citations were in regard to seatbelt wearing and child restraints, three were narcotic arrests and another three people were arrested because of pre-existing warrants.