Iowa State Patrol reminds drivers to be cautious when plows are on the roads

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While icy roads are a known danger in winter, drivers are being reminded to take extra precautions around snowplows and other road equipment for the often, oversized vehicles require extra room on the highway.

Because plow drivers could have a hard time seeing vehicles due to that size and blowing snow, the use of headlights, even in daylight is encouraged.

The Iowa State Patrol warns drivers should avoid passing plows, if possible.

“Never overestimate the speed of those snowplows. Just because you might be traveling at 45-50 mph because of the conditions, they’re still going to be going slower. So don’t ever overestimate their speed.” says Iowa State Trooper John Farley.

Farley says that the clearest roads during or after a snow storm are behind the plows.