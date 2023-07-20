SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While everyone is preparing for the fun of RAGBRAI, there’s also a lot of effort to keep the ride safe.

The Iowa State Patrol is hoping for a fun and safe RAGBRAI for everyone, and that means being aware of cyclists and where they’ll be.

“When people are turning or anything that’s going, if they see a bike, there’s probably going to be about 20-30 people behind them doing the same thing. So, be extra extra cautious when they’re driving here in Sioux City when they’re arriving, and be aware of these bicyclists,” Trooper Karey Yaneff with ISP told KCAU9.

Yaneff wants to remind Sioux City residents that there will be several road closures this weekend as well, including parts of highways 75 and 20.

“So they’ll be leaving Sioux City and heading on D-12. If they’re in that area, I highly recomend staying away from that area; it’ll make things a lot easier. Highway 75 and all the exits and everything like that on Highway 20 are going to be shut down to allow those people to get to where they need to be, so if you’re in that area or you forget, just please remember: Try to stay away from the area it’ll make things a lot easier.”

The Iowa State Patrol will have troopers posted along the nearly 500 miles of roads as well as motorcycle units to help respond in an emergency.

KCAU 9 will also be kicking off RAGBRAI’s 50th anniversary with a live newscast from the Tyson Events Center this Saturday.