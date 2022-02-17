SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa State Patrol is out in force looking to bolster their ranks with new recruits.

Troopers across the state are stopping by local colleges to reach out about the idea of joining the Iowa State Patrol.

Within the next five years, the department will be looking to hire 100 to 125 new recruits due to upcoming retirement from current employees.

“Our numbers are very low throughout the whole state, so we’re trying to do some heavy recruiting to try and get those people to come out and join the local law enforcement. The goal is to try to re-fill the people that we’re losing due to retirement and still fulfill those needs and have the commitment to make sure that the roads are still safe,” said Trooper Karen Yaneff with Iowa State Patrol.

If you have any interest in becoming a state trooper you can visit find applications on their website here.