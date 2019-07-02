Iowa State Patrol investigating rollover near Sergeant Bluff

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a single car accident near Sergeant Bluff tonight.

Traffic on Old Lakeport Road was diverted for over an hour after a vehicle apparently went out of control and rolled coming to rest in a grove of trees.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Old Lakeport and Glen Ellen Road.

Authorities are not saying how many people were in the vehicle or their condition, but two ambulances left scene with lights and sirens. We will continue to cover this story as it develops.