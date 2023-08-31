SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for traveling and while TSA expects more than 14 million people at the airports, Iowa State Patrol is ready for people who will be hitting the road for the holiday weekend.

Trooper Karen Yaneff says the State of Iowa has averaged seven deaths over the Labor Day weekend going back to 2017. Officials are expecting to be busy over the holiday weekend.

“We’re going to enforce all traffic violations over the weekend, speeding is the number one factor, alcohol and drug-related fatality crashes are increasing also,” said Yaneff.

Yaneff added that 250 fatalities have occurred across the state this year. If Siouxlanders see anyone driving recklessly on the roads this weekend Rose states that you can call 911 to report that behavior.