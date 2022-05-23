DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Wells Enterprises in Le Mars is planning to add products and production lines as part of a substantial expansion.

The expected $70 million project received $6.3 million in investment tax credits through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) high-quality jobs program, the Des Moines Register stated.

Both Le Mars production facilities will add or replace manufacturing lines and supporting equipment over the next two years, according to the release from the IEDA. The project is expected to create 135 jobs, of which 82 qualify for the IEDA award and must pay $23.94.

Wells ranks second in the U-S among ice cream makers with brands such as Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop and Halo Top.

Wells Enterprises wasn’t the only one that received awards. The IEDA board approved awards to three companies, including Wells Enterprises, that should create 163 jobs and result in more than $106 million in new investment.

Another Siouxland project receiving money from the IEDA was moveero, a manufacturer of hubs, spindles, and wheels for agricultural, construction, and mining equipment. The company plans to expand at the Armstrong and Estherville locations.

Read more about the recent IEDA awards here.