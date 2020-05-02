Iowa slowly reopens on day of largest spike in positive cases

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa reported 740 additional COVID-19 cases Friday bringing the state total over 7,800 positive COVID-19 cases as Iowa is allowed to start slowly reopening.

Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sarah Reister said the state is ramping up its testing capabilities, meaning positive cases will continue to spike.

“I’m not going to say that we’ve seen the peak, testing is still increasing. We’re doing surveillance testing, we’re identifying people who are positive in some of these situations that might not be experiencing any symptoms. We’re going to continue to offer that support to businesses, long-term care facilities across the state,” Reister added.

The spike in cases occurs the same day restrictions are being lifted for 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Restaurants, fitness centers, and retail shops are now allowed to open with some restrictions in most of Northwest Iowa.

KCAU 9 visited Plymouth County where some businesses are reopening.

Keaton Kimble, the owner of Iowa BBQ Company in Le Mars said he is taking steps to limit the number of items touched inside their restaurant.

“Self-serve fountain machines, silverware accessible to the guests for themselves, sauces on the tables, all those things are pre-portioned and we have to give [that] out. So yeah, there are changes that are more labor-intensive on our end, but we have to make sure we are mitigating contact,” Kimble said.

Woodbury County is one of 22 Iowa counties left out of Governor Reynolds reopening proclamation.