Iowa Sierra Club discusses parallels of factory farm practices in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dozens gathered at our local Sierra Club on Sunday for a screening of a new documentary that sheds light on the dangers of factory farming.

The film called “Right to Harm” is told through the eyes of five rural communities, about how factory farm practices like “Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations” affect local economies and ecosystems.

After the screening Siouxlanders held a forum discussing what parallels can be found here in Iowa.

“Talk to them about lowering the bar, the regulations, that keep small farms from being able to operate. And then voting with their dollars, going to the local farmers market when it’s in season. When it’s open,” said panelist, Kim Alexander.

The Iowa Sierra Club plans to have even more screenings of “Right to Harm” in all 99 counties.