Iowa seniors can now apply for 2021 Farmer’s Market vouchers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Connections Area Agency on Aging has announced that Iowa will continue the Farmer’s Market voucher program for older residents.

Officials said in this program, seniors who meet the income requirements can obtain vouchers to use at participating area Farmer’s Markets to buy $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce.

The Senior Farmer’s Market Voucher program criteria:

Must be at least 60 years of age or older

Have an annual income less than $23,828 if you’re single or $32,227 if you’re married

Must indicate over the phone with a staff member whether you’re applying as an individual or a married couple

This year, since the senior centers and offices are currently closed to the public, the organization asks people to call 800-432-9209 extension 8888 and leave a message with their name and phone number starting on June 1.

The calls will be returned within five business days. Callers should leave only one message per individual or married couple.

Connections Area Agency on Aging said a staff person who returns the call will fill out your application on the phone and vouchers will be assigned and mailed out every week on Thursdays.

The organization mentions this is the only way for people to obtain Farmer’s Market vouchers in 2021 and will not accept any walk-in applications at the local offices or meal sites.