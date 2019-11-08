Iowa Senators speak against EPA proposal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland lawmakers continue to demand change to the EPA’s new Renewable Fuel Standard proposal.

Claiming the EPA’s plan does not reflect the deal made with President Trump.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst saying she confident the President is on their side.

“I am absolutely confident that the President really wants this done for the farmers. So the little switch that was done by the EPA, the President wasn’t really read into that, we’ve been working with his office, and hopefully, we can find a way forward,” said Senator Ernst.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley also speaking out against the EPA’s proposal in a quote that said, “The way the rule was written and put out for public comment does not deliver on the same understanding I had leaving the oval office. We discussed a very specific proposal.”