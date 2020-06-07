Iowa Senator Joni Ernst visits Ida Grove on 99 county tour, talks with local business owners

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst began her yearly 99 county tour which made a stop in Ida Grove on Saturday.

She visited with local businesses to see how they’re handling the process of reopening, discuss reopening strategies, and if federal programs have been effective in Iowa communities.

KCAU 9 News had a moment to speak with Sen. Ernst about the state of our elections.

“Pretty blessed in Iowa. We’ve had a good mixture of absentee balloting and as well as those that would much rather go in and put their ballot directly into a ballot box,” said Sen. Ernst.

She then made her way to Crescent, Iowa to help with food pantries efforts there.

While businesses all over Siouxland have been trying to figure out what’s next for them in the current economic climate.

On Saturday, KCAU 9 News spoke with local business owners in Ida Grove about the reopening of the economy.

“Our local food, our local grocery store has done phenomenally. All of our businesses are doing really well and they have survived through all of this,” said Kelli Whiteing, Ida Grove Chamber of Commerce member.

Latest Stories