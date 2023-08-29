SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s Q and A session at the Siouxland Community Health Center marked the last event in his 99-county tour.

Officials from the Community Health Center stressed the need for dental care and how a slow reimbursement from Medicaid impacts their ability to serve folks.

Grassley also heard concerns about drug costs but he said he doesn’t agree with the Biden Administration’s plan to negotiate prices.

“I think the government doesn’t negotiate, the government dictates. And I don’t think the government should be dictating prices,” said Grassley, “Now do I believe that pharmaceutical costs are too high? Yes, I do […] but we oughtta do it through the marketplace.”

Drug negotiations between Medicare and pharmaceutical companies will be focused on 10 medications. That range from managing diabetes and chronic conditions to treating heart failure and blood cancers. It stems from the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last year.