Iowa Senate subcommittee advances bill allocating more aid to schools based on in-person instruction

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Senate Education Subcommittee advanced a House bill granting additional money to school districts based on how many in-person instruction days they had.

This bill passed in the House almost a month ago. It allocates $27.2 million to help schools with costs incurred from COVID-19. Schools with more in-person learning get more aid.

Republicans say those schools had extra expenses from cleaning to PPE and more. But Democrats say virtual learning did the same thing that this distribution plan would be inequitable.

“Whether or not you were in person, 100% online, hybrid learning or short-term virtual…costs were still being incurred by districts and we’d like to see that complicated formula taken out and do a per pupil basis.” Emily Piper with the Iowa Association of School Boards said.

Senator Amy Sinclair, the chair of the Education subcommittee, says she disagree, so she plans to make some amendments to the bill before it goes to the full education committee.