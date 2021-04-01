Iowa Sen. Ernst makes stops in Siouxland as part of her 99 County Tour

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst made stops in the Siouxland area as a part of her 99 County Tour on Wednesday.

She made stops in Pocahontas, Buena Vista, Cherokee, O’Brien, and Clay counties.

While Sen. Ernst was in Buena Vista County, KCAU 9 was able to talk to her about a few subjects such as infrastructure, updating voters on issues on Capitol Hill that will affect them, and the border surge.

President Joe Biden wants $2 trillion to re-engineer America’s infrastructure, including more than $600 billion for transportation.

Sen. Ernst said there’s bipartisan support among lawmakers and could bring positive change to the state’s infrastructure.

” I think it could be a great impact and, again, the roads, the bridges, the construction projects that we see coming forward through the Iowa DOT. A lot of our secondary roads at the county level even within our cities, we know there are improvements that need to be made,” said Sen. Ernst (R-IA).

With Congress on a break, Iowa Sen. Ernst met with some constitutants across the Siouxland area.

While visiting a farm management company in Storm Lake, she updated voters about the issues on Capitol Hill that will affect Iowans.

One of those issues was discussing the Biden Administration’s current agenda to increase the use of biofuels, which the senator said something both sides can agree on.

“But I do think that we will see an uptick, and I think it’s really important that we keep pressing this issue. This is a bright spot because we do have bipartisan support there. We all understand the importance of biofuels,” said Sen. Ernst.

Republicans in Washington are continuing to raise alarms about the surge of migrants at the Southern border.

This comes after the Biden Administration allowed the media to come inside an overcrowded Texas border facility for the first time on Wednesday.

The Donna Facility is currently at more than 16 times the capacity limit, housing around 41,000 migrants, with the vast majority being unaccompanied minors.

Republicans said President Biden must reinstitute the Trump-era immigration policies to deter migrants.

“Basically the stay in place policies that President Trump had enacted, where if you are applying for asylum in the United States you apply in your home country. That is now something that Biden had undone, but they’re going back and trying to put that back in place,” said Sen. Ernst (R-IA).

White House officials said they’re working to open more holding facilities, process children faster, and investing more money into the countries at the root of the problem.