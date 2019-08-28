Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley on USMCA deal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley agrees with Follensbee. He has previously stated that the FCC data “drastically overstates” the level of broadband access throughout Iowa.

Meanwhile, Grassley today focusing his attention on the United States, Mexico and Canada Trade Agreement.

Grassley saying the deal would continue to give Iowa farmers a wider range of trading partners for more products.

“It’s an opportunity to get more poultry products into Canada. And there’s an opportunity to get higher quality wheat into Canada than we do under the NAFTA agreement,” said Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Iowa’s agriculture has exported billions of dollars worth of goods to Mexico and Canada in the last few years because of the NAFTA trade agreement and it has created more than 130 thousand jobs.

The USMCA currently is waiting to get passed in Congress. Some House Democrats have concerns that the language in the agreement is not strong enough when it comes to labor laws.