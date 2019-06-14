Iowa sees record-breaking casino revenue

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – Gambling continues to be a key tourism attraction in Iowa.

The American Gaming Association’s 2018 report on commercial gambling shows Iowa’s gaming revenue reached a new record last year, with almost $1.5 billion. That converts to almost $400 million in tax revenue for the state.

“It’s not a big revenue generator, and I think people seem to think that, but it’s just not. But it was already happening and this is a way to bring transparency and oversight to the industry and really fold it under the Iowa Racing and Gaming. I’m really proud of the system and integrity that we have,” said Governor Reynolds.

Sports betting rules and regulations still must be approved and a public comment period also needs to be held before casinos can take sports bets. That could happen just in time for football season.

