Iowa Secretary of State to mail absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – With future plans up in the air, Iowa election officials are planning to ensure eligible voter can still make their voice heard.

Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate announced plans to mail absentee ballot request form to every active registered voter in the state ahead of the June 2 primary. The forms will be sent in mid-late April and will include prepaid postage for return mailing to county auditors.

“The safety of voters while casting their ballots is our top priority,” Pate said. “The June 2 primary election will go on as scheduled because it’s important for Iowans to make their voices heard by voting. The safest way to vote will be by mail.”

Iowans can also download a printable absentee ballot request form on the secretary of state’s website.

Eligible Iowans who have not registered to vote or updated their registration should do so now to ensure the absentee ballot request form goes to the correct address. For the first time, Iowans who are 17 years old and will be 18 by November 3 can vote in the June primary. You can register to vote online or download a printable voter registration form.