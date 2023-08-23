SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hot dry weather has become the norm for Siouxland farmers over the years.

As the heat and drought conditions continue to impact local growers, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig stopped in Siouxland to talk about farming-related issues.

One of the issues that Naig talked about was the upcoming farm bill. Naig states that lawmakers from the Siouxland states are heavily involved in that legislation.

“Randy Feenstra and Zach Nunn in the House both on the Ag Committee, and Senators Ernst and Grassley on the Senate Agriculture Committee so for Iowa, two-thirds of our congressional delegation are on the panels that are writing the farm bill,” said Naig, “That’s an important place to be.”

Naig states that the current farm bill is set to expire at the end of September. He added that getting a new farm bill done in 2024 could be difficult because of the election season.