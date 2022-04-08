SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University invited the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture for a tour on Friday.

Mike Naaig spoke to students in a crop production class and then got a tour of the new greenhouse and ag center.

Naig also addressed the bird flu which is killing birds across the state and has caused the prices of eggs to increase.

Naig said the virus is not spreading as far as it did back in 2015 which he said is encouraging.

“Because of the work of producers to improve their biosecurity to try to prevent spread from farm to farm because of the State of Iowa and states across the country and USDA are moving quicker to detect and quarantine and contain the virus I think we’re actually seeing very little lateral movement,” Naig said.

The exact location of infections isn’t publicly released, but Naig said when a farm is quarantined nearby producers are made aware of the case.