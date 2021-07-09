Iowa schools awarded $25,000 for STEM BEST Programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced 22 STEM BEST (Business Engaging Students and Teachers) Program models for 2021, including some school districts in Siouxland.
The STEM Council Executive Committee voted unanimously to award 22 new or expanded partnerships up to $25,000 each. Some of the school districts announced this year include MOC-Floyd Valley CSD, Sioux Center CSD, and Woodbine CSD.
The awards are to be used for curriculum development, educator training, developing workplace and classroom integration, and preparing a work-based learning environment. Participating partners contribute to a dollar-for-dollar match, or they can contribute more than the cost-share requirement.
To qualify for the STEM BEST Program award, applicants had to submit a proposal that incorporated a relevant STEM curriculum, partnerships with community organizations, real-world learning opportunities, and expertise at the post-secondary education and training level.
The STEM BEST Program supports school and business partnerships that allow teachers and industry professionals to work together on projects that give students an actual workplace learning experience.
“STEM fields offer the opportunity for a great future. STEM BEST projects allow our Iowa students to experience that firsthand while still in school,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the STEM council, “As these public-private partnerships grow, student success and Iowa’s skilled workforce will continue to benefit.”
The 2021 STEM BEST Program awardees are:
- Ames Community School District
- Don Bosco Catholic School System
- CAM Community School District
- Cedar Rapids Community School District – Thomas Jefferson High School
- Cedar Rapids Community School District – Metro High School
- Central Community School District
- Clinton Community School District
- Creston Community School District – Middle school
- Creston Community School District – Elementary School
- Earlham Community School District
- Eastern Allamakee Community School District
- Howard-Winneshiek Community School District
- Keokuk Community & Fort Madison School Districts
- Linn-Mar Community School District
- MFL MarMac Community School District
- MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District
- North Tama County Community School District
- Pella Community School District
- Riverside Community School District
- Sioux Center Community School District
- Wapsie Valley Community School District
- Woodbine Community School District
STEM BEST Programs have backed other statewide initiatives such as ‘Future Ready Iowa’s Work-Based Learning Clearinghouse.’
With the addition of 22 awards, 80 programs have been created since STEM BEST launched in 2014.
For more information on the STEM BEST Program visit their website.