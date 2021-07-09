Iowa schools awarded $25,000 for STEM BEST Programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced 22 STEM BEST (Business Engaging Students and Teachers) Program models for 2021, including some school districts in Siouxland.

The STEM Council Executive Committee voted unanimously to award 22 new or expanded partnerships up to $25,000 each. Some of the school districts announced this year include MOC-Floyd Valley CSD, Sioux Center CSD, and Woodbine CSD.

Get the latest news in Siouxland sent to your inbox.

Click here to subscribe to KCAU 9 News’ newsletters.

The awards are to be used for curriculum development, educator training, developing workplace and classroom integration, and preparing a work-based learning environment. Participating partners contribute to a dollar-for-dollar match, or they can contribute more than the cost-share requirement.

To qualify for the STEM BEST Program award, applicants had to submit a proposal that incorporated a relevant STEM curriculum, partnerships with community organizations, real-world learning opportunities, and expertise at the post-secondary education and training level.

The STEM BEST Program supports school and business partnerships that allow teachers and industry professionals to work together on projects that give students an actual workplace learning experience.

“STEM fields offer the opportunity for a great future. STEM BEST projects allow our Iowa students to experience that firsthand while still in school,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the STEM council, “As these public-private partnerships grow, student success and Iowa’s skilled workforce will continue to benefit.”

The 2021 STEM BEST Program awardees are:

Ames Community School District

Don Bosco Catholic School System

CAM Community School District

Cedar Rapids Community School District – Thomas Jefferson High School

Cedar Rapids Community School District – Metro High School

Central Community School District

Clinton Community School District

Creston Community School District – Middle school

Creston Community School District – Elementary School

Earlham Community School District

Eastern Allamakee Community School District

Howard-Winneshiek Community School District

Keokuk Community & Fort Madison School Districts

Linn-Mar Community School District

MFL MarMac Community School District

MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District

North Tama County Community School District

Pella Community School District

Riverside Community School District

Sioux Center Community School District

Wapsie Valley Community School District

Woodbine Community School District

STEM BEST Programs have backed other statewide initiatives such as ‘Future Ready Iowa’s Work-Based Learning Clearinghouse.’

With the addition of 22 awards, 80 programs have been created since STEM BEST launched in 2014.

For more information on the STEM BEST Program visit their website.