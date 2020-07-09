Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association to host 7th annual Iowa Rocks Talent Contest

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is now accepting enrollment for the 2020 Iowa Rocks Talent Contest.

“We are proud to present the 7th annual ‘Iowa Rocks Talent’ competition. This is a statewide competition for Iowa’s young musicians to showcase the music they love and to compete for a grand prize of recording time at a major Iowa recording studio,” President of the Board of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association, Ralph Klauseman said.

Klausman added that the decision to have at least the first round of the competition will be held virtually through video submissions on their website.

The Rock ‘n Roll Music Association also stated that plans are subject to change due to COVID-19 developments, but as of Thursday, the finals will be conducted live at Arnolds Park. The finals are projected to take place outside, but the exact venue is yet to be determined.

They do have a backup plan if things change due to COVID-19, which would move the finals to be held virtually as well.

Those wishing to enroll in the contest, click here. Within the application form, there is a place for participants to upload two YouTube video links.

All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on July 26.

The contest will feature two divisions: individual artist or band (which includes two or more people).

Applicants should review the complete rules posted on the website.