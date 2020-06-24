Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association to hold outdoor performances this summer

Even though indoor summer concerts were canceled, the group plans to hold pair of outdoor events throughout the summer.

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association plans to spend the summer outdoors.

The Arnolds Park non-profit said all remaining summer concerts planned for the roof garden are being canceled but a pair of outdoor events will start in July.

Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Executive Director Clay Norris said that their priority is everyone’s safety, and holding the gathering outdoors is safer than indoor gatherings.

“The science around the country is telling us that larger gatherings

outdoors are safer than larger gatherings indoors. Our number one concern has

clearly been the safety of our patrons, our volunteers as well as our staff. That said,

we are all missing live music, so our staff and board decided that trying some outdoor

events, and cancelling the indoor ones is the best plan,” said Norris.

“Rock the Patio” with Boon and Lambert & Wendy will take place starting on July 2, at the patio outside the museum and Hall of Fame. Terry Klein will also perform at the spot on July 9. Officials ask for a $10 donation.

A new series “Live on Lake Street” featuring Jason Walsmith of The Nadas will begin on July 3.

It will be held on the street directly in front of the Roof Garden/Majestic Pavilion in Arnolds Park. The stage will be on the porch of the Roof Garden facing towards Queens Court n July 10, Rock Ala Carte.

The “Rock the Patio” and “Live on Lake Street” events are set to kick off at 7 p.m. on those days with free admission. The two series will be scheduled out until Labor Day weekend.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks.

For more information about the events, visit the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s website.