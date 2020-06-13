Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Museum to temporarily close

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association announced that it has temporarily closed its museum in Historic Arnolds Park starting on Saturday.

“Upon learning from Arnolds Park CEO Jeff Vierkant that the Amusement Park, the Welcome Center/Maritime Museum, and the Arnolds Park Museum would be closing once again, we decided it was in everyone’s best interest to do the same. We can’t deny the almost exponential increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our county. The safety of our patrons and of our staff is always our utmost concern.” From Clay Norris, Executive Director of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association

The museum had been officially been reopened for one week. Officials said the traffic was strong and all of the visitors were asked to wear masks.

The museum provided free disposable masks and gave away over 200 masks.

“The museum had been closed since mid-March, and the pent-up demand was there. Visitors were extremely cooperative. We will follow the lead of Arnolds Park and open again when we feel cases are on a safe, solid decline,” said Norris.

The association adds that there will be weekly streaming of concerts on their Facebook and Instagram pages for everyone’s entertainment during this challenging time.

