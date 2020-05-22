Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Museum to reopen

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association announced Thursday their museum in Arnold’s Park will reopen June 6.

Clay Norris, executive director of the association said the move comes after Governor Kim Reynolds’ announcement earlier this week allowing museums to reopen.

The museum has been closed since March 16.

“We worked in close coordination with the other Arnolds Park museums and the Welcome Center as we are adjacent to each other,” Norris said. “We all decided that in order to have the time to have safety protocols ready, June 6 would be a good date to reopen.”

Norris said safety protocols will be taken to protect visitors and staff.

For a complete list of safety protocols that will be implemented, visit the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Facebook page or the association’s website.

