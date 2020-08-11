Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association announces outdoor concert schedule

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association announced its lineup for their upcoming concert schedule.
According to a release, starting Thursday, August 13, “Rock the Patio” and “Live on Lake Street” will begin their Thursday and Friday live music sets until September 3.
“Our staff has been working hard to fill all the Thursday and Friday nights with live music through September 3,” said Clay Norris, Executive Director of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association. “These events have proven to be safe, fun outdoor concerts for music lovers to enjoy. We also have streaming to thousands throughout the state and to the rest of the country.”
The schedule is as follows:
- August 13, Rock the Patio: The Wave Runners
- August 14, Live on Lake Street (at Preservation Plaza): Denny & the DC Drifters
- August 20, Rock the Patio: Tim Horsman
- August 21, Live on Lake Street: Galaxy
- August 27, Rock the Patio: La Raza
- August 28, Live on Lake Street: Union County Trio
- September 3, Rock the Patio: Terry Klein
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association asks for a $10 donation per person for Live on Lake Street events to support production costs and support the association during the pandemic.
To make a donation or to find more information, you can go to the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association website.
