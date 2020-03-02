Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Mike Langley shakes off winter blues at Betty Strong Encounter Center

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center hoped to shake off some of those winter blues with a little fun and music.

Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer and local musician Mike Langley entertained audiences at the Center earlier on Sunday to get people into the spirit of Spring.

Langley has performed throughout Siouxland for over 40 years and has traveled from Nashville, Tennessee to Vienna, Austria, warming hearts and souls with his song across the globe.

“It’s important to let go of the blues, the depression and to embrace…a little bit of joy and happiness and outgoingness in life,” said Langley.

If you missed the fun on Sunday, don’t worry! The “Many Moccasins Dance Troupe” will take to the stage at the Center next Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories