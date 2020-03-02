Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Mike Langley shakes off winter blues at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center hoped to shake off some of those winter blues with a little fun and music.

Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer and local musician Mike Langley entertained audiences at the Center earlier on Sunday to get people into the spirit of Spring.

Langley has performed throughout Siouxland for over 40 years and has traveled from Nashville, Tennessee to Vienna, Austria, warming hearts and souls with his song across the globe.

“It’s important to let go of the blues, the depression and to embrace…a little bit of joy and happiness and outgoingness in life,” said Langley.

If you missed the fun on Sunday, don’t worry! The “Many Moccasins Dance Troupe” will take to the stage at the Center next Sunday.