Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bill ‘Chopper’ Pelchat to hold virtual concert at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host Bill “Chopper” Pelchat’s “Just Giving Back” virtual concert to be streamed live on Facebook on May 3 at 2 p.m.

Pelchat has been performing in the Midwest for over five decades from grade school parking lot parties, to being the local Major Nines’ wrestling opening act, and even sharing the stage with BJ Thomas.

He was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008 and 2011, showing that “Chopper” is a well-respected showman.

His bands have opened for The Board of Directors, Bobby Vee, War, The Drifters, and BJ Thomas.

Over the past years, he has continued to perform with the Sioux City rock band MGR, the Sioux Falls country-rock band The Huckleberrys, and with the passing of Bob Dawdy, the Velaires.

Currently, “Chopper” is performing monthly at the local nursing and assisted living facilities to bring entertainment to their residents as his way of “Just Giving Back.”