Iowa requires dental screening for school children

While dental health is important, it’s even more important for kids starting elementary or high school in the fall.

The state of Iowa requires kids who are entering kindergarten or 9th grade to have a dental check-up when they start the school year. The law has been in effect since 2008.

Parents must submit a certificate of dental screening from the Iowa Department of Health. Dentists say that the law helps keeps kids healthy.

“It’s really important. Just when kids start school they have healthy teeth, so when they start school they learn well and don’t have problems with learning. And if their teeth are hurting, then they are struggling with learning,” registered dental hygienist Kathy Marino said.

There is some leeway for when those screenings have to be done. For kindergarteners, a screening is valid from when the child is three years old to four months after their enrollment date. A screening for ninth grader is valid from one year prior to enrollment to four months after that date.