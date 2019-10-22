Iowa representatives propose bill to allow student-athletes to be paid

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A drafted bill may soon be making its way to Iowa legislators that would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their names. The proposed bill is a similar one that was passed in California this year, allowing college athletes to accept money starting in 2023.

In Sioux City, Morningside and Briar Cliff are in the NAIA but are paying close attention to the potential of paid collegiate athletes. Morningside men’s basketball head coach Jim Sykes has been coaching for 19 years. He sees how local NCAA athletes in Iowa could be impacted by the bill.

“Student-athletes at the NCAA level are getting full scholarships, they’re getting their school paid for. That should be pay enough. However, I also see the other side, where institutions are making a lot of money on the brands and things like that,” said Sykes.

The NCAA has opposed allowing student-athletes to be paid. They believe that in exchange for student-athletes performances, they receive scholarships, coaching, and academic help.

“To me, it has to be an all-or-nothing type of deal with the NCAA and all 50 states. If one state is going to do it, or two states are going to do it, and the rest aren’t, I don’t know how you police it, legislate it. I don’t know how you keep track of all that information,” said Sykes.

Representatives behind the bill want Iowa to be at the forefront of this discussion and hope to stay competitive with other states.

As of right now, South Carolina, New York and Colorado are also looking into similar legislation for NCAA athletes. The bill is being proposed by two Iowa state representatives for January’s upcoming session.