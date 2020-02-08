Iowa Representative Tim Kacena announces campaign for District 2 seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After announcing he won’t seek another term in the Iowa House of Representatives, Tim Kacena (D-Sioux City) said he plans to seek a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Kacena said he’ll run for the board’s open District 2 seat.

A special election to fill the seat following the resignation of Jeremy Taylor is set for April 14.

The retired Sioux City firefighter is serving his second term in the Iowa House and is expected to make a formal announcement in the near future.

Almost three years remain on Taylor’s vacant Board of Supervisors seat.

