Iowa reports over 350 new COVID-19 cases, 330 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported an additional 377 COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the state total to 13,289 cases.

The IDPH has also reported an additional 17 deaths, bringing the state death toll to 306 Iowans.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 336 recoveries reported. There has been a total of 5,954 Iowans who have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,335.

A total of 85,719 Iowans have been tested for the virus.



Here is a list of Siouxland counties in Iowa with COVID-19 cases according to the IDPH:

Woodbury County – 2,054

Lyon County – 16

Sioux County – 103

Buena Vista County – 45

Calhoun County – 1

Clay County – 9

Crawford County – 207

Dickinson County – 6

Emmet County – 1

Harrison County – 17

Ida County – 2

Monona County – 13

O’Brien County – 19

Osceola County – 23

Plymouth County – 71

Palo Alto County – 1

Cherokee County – 6

Sac County – 3

Shelby County – 20

For the most up-to-date information in your county, visit your county’s health department’s website or social media page.