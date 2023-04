SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa 4th District Representative Randy Feenstra toured some apartment complexes in Sioux City Monday morning.

Feenstra discussed the “Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act” as well as housing shortages in the area.

After his stop in Sioux City, Feenstra will head to Ida Grove to host a town hall discussing the 2023 Farm Bill.

The town hall is open to the public and will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Ida Grove Community Center.