Iowa Rep. Jim Carlin, Planned Parenthood discuss Texas abortion law

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The future of the landmark abortion court case, Roe v. Wade, is uncertain. This, after the U.S. Supreme court refused to block Texas’ new law, which bans abortions after around six weeks.

60 Iowa legislators are already looking into ways to further restrict abortion access in the state. Iowa State Representative Jim Carlin said he’s optimistic after hearing Texas’ abortion law was upheld by the US Supreme Court.

“Our whole hope was that President Trump would appoint conservative Supreme Court Justices so that we could see Roe versus Wade overturned and at least we have some reason for optimism based on today’s ruling,” said Iowa State Representative Jim Carlin.

Carlin hopes to bring back past and more restrictive Iowa abortion laws.

“The Heartbeat Bill was something I worked on in the Iowa Senate, and I actually hoped to get the same path to the Supreme Court when we passed it several years ago. I am very happy to see at least a stay on the Heartbeat Bill, some injunctive relief by abortion providers was stopped, and the case looks like it’s going to be heard on the merits down the road,” said Carlin.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa said they aren’t surprised with Texas’ abortion law going into effect.

“We had been anticipating this, you know, what the Texas law does is essentially bans abortion at around six weeks, which is before many women even know they’re pregnant,” said Jamie Burch Elliott, the Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa.

Burch Elliot said this makes her concerned for the future of Iowa abortion laws.

“What we see here is that Iowa anti abortion lawmakers want to force Iowans into pregnancy. Right, so they have decimated access to sexual reproductive healthcare including birth control, sex education, and even forced us to close our Sioux City health center for a time. It is an actual real possibility that abortion could be illegal, inaccessible in the state of Iowa in a couple to a few years,” said Burch Elliott.

Burch Elliott said current Iowa laws ban abortion after about 20 weeks into pregnancy.