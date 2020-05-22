Iowa Rep. Hall questions Gov. Reynolds’ decision to close Sioux City TestIowa site

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – As cases in Woodbury County continue to increase, Siouxland Representative Chris Hall is questioning Governor Kim Reynolds’ decision to remove the TestIowa site in Sioux City.

The testing site had been set up on the Western Iowa Technology Community College campus since the beginning of May. After Friday, the site will be moved to another location.

Hall said, in part, “I cannot fathom why the Governor is closing the Test Iowa site in Woodbury County without a single explanation. Positive cases are being confirmed each day, and our community has not yet recovered from one of the nation’s most concentrated outbreaks.”

Governor Reynolds defended that decision in her daily press conference, saying when the number of tests ran at a TestIowa site decreases, the site will be moved to another location where its needed.

“We were able to look at the data, as of today or yesterday, one in 11 Iowans in Woodbury County on a per capita basis have been tested. And as I indicated, a lot of their testing is already being done by a local health care provider. So they’re still going to have access to testing, but it allows us to take the TestIowa site and move it to Sioux Center, which is still pretty close and in the area,” Reynold said.

That Sioux Center testing site will be set up at the middle school and will be open for testing by the middle of next week.

Reynolds also reminding folks that the Iowa coronavirus informational website will not be updated over the weekend because of the holiday, but said her office will be sending out press releases for the updated daily cases counts.

Hall’s full statement can be found below