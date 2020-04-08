Iowa police to enforce 10-person limit on gatherings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After Governor Kim Reynolds called for law enforcement to police gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Sioux City Police say they hope most people will comply.

Police officers tell KCAU 9 that so far, most are following health guidelines, but they are seeing an increase in calls for disturbances which often reveal a group larger than the 10-person limit.

Education and warnings are part of the enforcement but citations will also be issued when necessary, law enforcement said.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police Dept. said the biggest part of this will be voluntary compliance, and overall everyone has been doing good.

“Overall it’s about safety, we just want people to be safe and we don’t want this to spread through the community any more than it has,” McClure said. That’s why we’re working with the community to enforce these measures and just get people to comply.”

According to the Governor’s order, individuals that violate gathering limitations can face a simple misdemeanor charge and businesses that violate mandates to close can potentially those their licensing.

