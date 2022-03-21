SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This week is Poison Prevention Week and Iowa Poison Control is trying to raise awareness.

Though they primarily deal with young children and their parents, they say accidental poisoning can happen to anyone of any age.

Failure to read directions on cleaners and medications are just a few things that can result in a trip to the emergency room.

“And there’s lots of things that you can do to prevent a poisoning from happening and that’s what we try encouraging during Poison Prevention Week, is doing things to help prevent the poisoning from happening in the first place,” said Tammy Noble.

Keeping things like pesticides and medicines out of sight and locked up are good preventative measures.