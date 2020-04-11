Iowa Poison Contol Center sees increase in calls regarding human exposure to cleaning products

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Poison Control Center is reporting an increase in calls regarding human exposure to things like hand sanitizer, bleach, and disinfectants.

According to the Iowa Control Center, calls have nearly doubled from last year.

Most of the exposures include swallowing the product or getting the product on your eyes or skin, and those with Poison Control said the calls aren’t just regarding children, but adults as well.

Most accidental exposures to cleaning products cause mild symptoms, but some of the store-bought products are more dangerous if not handled properly.

“These disinfectants are not intended to be used on human skin, so don’t spray the product on yourself thinking that that’s going to kill any germs that you might have on yourself. Those chemicals are pretty strong and, so, you see a lot of skin irritation and potentially even burns if they’re left on the skin for long periods of time,” Education Coordinator, Iowa Poison Control Center, Tammy Noble said.

Some of the safety tips the center suggests include: