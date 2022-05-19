IOWA (WHO) — Iowa native and former Olympic runner Shelby Houlihan says her appeals have failed and a four-year ban from racing will be upheld. Houlihan, a Sioux City-native and long distance specialist, ran in the 2016 Olympics – finishing 11th in her one event.

Days before the 2020 Olympic Trials she was informed that a drug test found traces of a performance enhancing substance in her system. Houlihan immediately appealed the ban, blaming the failed test on tainted pork in a burrito she’d eaten. Houlihan has maintained her innocence throughout the appeals process, including her announcement of the ban being upheld in an Instagram post.

Houlihan says she received final word last week but couldn’t find the words to express her feelings until now. She’ll be eligible to return to racing in January 2025. Here is Houlihan’s full Instagram post: