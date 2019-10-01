Iowa officials urge Iowans to stop using e-cigarettes, vaping products

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Vaping related severe respiratory illness cases continue to rise across the United States and Iowa.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, there have been 805 cases and 12 deaths. In Iowa, there have been 23 reported cases and zero deaths.

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy stated in a press release that patietns in Iowa range from 17 years-old to 60 years-old and 18 out of the 23 have been reported with THC use. They also stated that 78% of the cases have been male and all the cases in Iowa have recovered.

The board is predicting the case numbers to increase as the investigation continues. The press release also stated that not all vaping illnesses have contained THC.

Officials urge Iowans, not to vape or use e-cigarette products because the long-term health impacts are unknown.

