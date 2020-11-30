Iowa officials receive more than 600 complaints due to new restrictions

IOWA (KCAU) — Since Gov. Kim Reynolds updated restrictions earlier this month, state officials have received more than 600 COVID-19 complaints, but none have come from Siouxland.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has completed more than 2,500 inspections and opened 59 cases since the order back on November 17 put restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Siouxland District Health said they haven’t received any complaints and appreciate the efforts that local businesses are making.

“Take a look at attempting and trying to do the right thing and it’s just because they have many rules and regulations along the way that they just have to follow, whether it’s in the midst of a pandemic or regular operations for compliance, so this was just an expansion upon those,” said Kevin Grieme of Siouxland District Health.

They also encourage that if you do have a complaint, to file it through the State of Iowa website. The directed health measures are set to expire on December 10.