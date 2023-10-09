IOWA (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen have ordered flags to fly at half-staff amid attacks against Israel.

According to a release from the Iowa Governor’s Office, Reynolds has ordered Iowa flags to fly at half-staff immediately until sunset on Oct. 15.

“Iowans mourn for the families of those killed by Hamas in Israel. Hamas’ brutality knows no bounds, with reports of Holocaust survivors, women, and children taken by Hamas militants from their homes as hostages or brutally murdered,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today and every day, Iowa stands in solidarity with Israel and their right to defend themselves.”

Pillen gave the order on his official Facebook page. Nebraska flags are to be lowered starting on Tuesday until Oct. 12.

Pillen’s post indicated that “Nebraska stands and mourns with Israel.”