IOWA (KCAU) – What kind of pay change did Iowans see in the last year? The answer is very little, according to a recent report from private payroll firm ADP.

To determine year-over-year annual pay growth across the country, ADP used salaries of nearly 10 million employees over the last 12 months, with the results listed in its National Employment Report.

According to the latest data, Iowa ranked near the bottom of the nation in terms of pay growth over the past year. In fact, the state ranked 47th, sharing the spot with Arkansas, Indiana and New Jersey. Only Delaware fared worse, ranking dead last in the 51st spot. (Since D.C. is included in the report, the overall ranking consisted of 51 states.)

Annual pay growth in Iowa was 5.2% over the last year, according to the report. In addition to being behind the national median of 6.2%, that percentage falls short of neighboring states such as South Dakota, where wages grew 7.2%, or Missouri, where wages grew 6.8%.

The report showed Iowa’s median pay level in 2023 was $54,800, which is lower than almost every other neighboring state except for South Dakota, where the median wage is $51,700.

Even with the lower pay growth and median pay level, Iowa ranked 23rd in CNBC’s annual rankings of “America’s Top States for Business.” This means while Iowans are earning less than their neighbors in other states, the state isn’t totally unattractive for businesses.

Additionally, according to the non-profit Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate report, Iowa ranked 38th overall and 34th for its corporate tax policies. The state’s individual income tax rank and property tax rank were 40th across the nation.